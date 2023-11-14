Pickleball Comes with Many Physical, Mental Health Benefits

Playing pickleball is not only fun. It can improve mind and body health.

Pickleball is a sport that has been around since 1965. The sport has thrived in America and has recently been growing in popularity in Europe. It has become even more popular in recent years, and today there are over 3 million people playing pickleball in the United States alone with the game being played in over 40 countries worldwide. As love for the sport grows, the health benefits that come along with playing are also becoming more noticeable. Not only is pickleball a fun pastime, but it has been proven to boost both mental and physical health.

First and foremost, pickleball is a sport for all ages, which is a huge part of its appeal. The sport itself isn’t particularly difficult to learn and not as strenuous as others. In fact, it’s considered “low impact” and there are options to play within specific age groups. As age increases, it can be difficult to find active activities that are easy to enjoy comfortably, and pickleball seems to fit the bill.

A mix between tennis, ping pong and badminton, the sport requires the ability to move and think quickly, and playing the game can help reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, thanks to the endorphins that are released while in motion. In addition, pickleball can boost cognitive function and memory, as it requires quick thinking and strategic planning. It’s important to consider one’s next move while the ball sails quickly from side to side.

Sometimes it can be challenging to find new friends, too, as one grows older, and pickleball is the perfect sport to meet new people. There are plenty of clubs and groups organized specifically for meeting up to play the game. This is a great way to find individuals with similar interests and an excellent excuse to build new friendships. Moreover, if someone plays the sport outside, it can be an instant mood-booster. Spending enough time socializing outside has been proven to reduce stress.

Winning is another mood-booster that many people may fail to consider. It’s not likely that someone will win every game, but the feeling of accomplishment and pride that naturally comes after winning can offer a boost to self-confidence. As one practices and naturally improves their skills, this confidence will start to show.

There are many benefits that come with keeping the mind and body active. Pickleball will be able to keep someone active which will lead to higher endurance and a stronger respiratory system. This also makes someone more balanced and mindful, which can prevent smaller injuries along the way.

Low-impact sports, in general, offer a safe and effective way to improve physical and mental health, while being suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels. By choosing a low-impact sport that is enjoyable and sustainable, individuals can reap the benefits of regular exercise while doing something that doesn’t feel like a chore or lead to pain after the fact.

For all of these reasons and more, adding pickleball to one’s daily routine can offer some much-needed natural medicine to live longer and improve overall quality of life.

