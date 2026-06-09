Pierson Ferdinand Adds Seven New Partners Across Key Departments

Experienced appointments reflect the Firm’s continued growth and global expansion.

New York, NY – Pierson Ferdinand LLP (“PierFerd” or the “Firm”), one of the world’s fastest-growing law firms, welcomes seven (7) new Partners in May 2026 across its Corporate; Employment, Labor, and Benefits; Intellectual Property; and Litigation Departments.

PierFerd’s growth since inception continues apace, demonstrating the attraction of the Firm’s Partner-led, client-centric model. The latest arrivals deepen PierFerd’s bench across key practice areas and markets, reinforcing the Firm’s commitment to delivering an exceptional full-service offering to clients, enhanced by technology.

Brian L. Battisti joins in New York, New York as a Partner in the Litigation Department, bringing more than 20 years of trial experience representing clients in a broad range of complex litigation matters. His practice encompasses commercial and employment disputes, construction litigation, insurance coverage litigation, labor law, product liability, and professional liability matters. He counsels commercial developers, construction managers, contractors, design professionals, property owners, and subcontractors on litigation strategy, risk assessment, potential exposure, and risk transfer issues.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Brian was a Partner of Goldberg Segalla. Previously, he was a Partner of McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter, LLP. Brian earned a B.A. from the State University of New York at Albany and a J.D. from the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University. He is admitted to practice in New York.

James (Jim) Blank joins in New York, New York as a Partner in the Intellectual Property Department, bringing over 30 years’ experience focusing on patent litigation as well as copyright, false advertising, trade dress, trade secrets, and trademark cases. He represents major global companies in cases involving advanced technologies such as augmented reality, encryption technology, semiconductor materials, stereoscopic image capture, and video game systems.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Jim was a Partner of Baker McKenzie LLP. Previously, he was a Partner of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP. Jim earned a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania and a J.D., cum laude, from New York Law School. He is admitted to practice in Connecticut and New York.

Ed Frado joins in Charlotte, North Carolina as a Partner in the Corporate Department, bringing over 25 years’ experience focusing on employee benefits. He advises clients on various matters including compliance reviews, filings under the Internal Revenue Service’s and the U.S. Department of Labor’s amnesty programs, and retirement plans involved in M&A transactions.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Ed was an Employee Benefits Attorney at the Law Office of Ed Frado, LLC. Previously, he was a Manager at Anton Collins Mitchell, LLP. Ed earned a B.A. from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a J.D. from Suffolk University Law School. He is admitted to practice in Colorado.

Brooks F. Jaffa joins in Charlotte, North Carolina as a Partner in the Corporate Department, bringing over a decade of experience focusing on estate planning, real estate law, and the formation and operation of business entities.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Brooks was a Partner of Cranford, Buckley, Schultze, Tomchin, Allen & Buie, P.A. Previously, he was a Judicial Clerk to the Honorable Frank D. Whitney, Chief Judge of the United States District Court for the Western District of North Carolina. Brooks earned a B.A., with Distinction, from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a J.D., with Honors, from the University of North Carolina School of Law. He is admitted to practice in North Carolina.

Matthew Korn joins in New York, New York as a Partner in the Employment, Labor, and Benefits Department, bringing over 15 years’ experience focusing on employment law issues. He regularly defends employers across the United States in complex class and collective action litigation, primarily involving federal and state wage and hour issues, mass layoffs and plant closings, and background check documentation. Matthew also advises clients on day-to-day employment issues arising under various federal and state employment laws, in government audits and investigations, and on traditional labor matters including collective bargaining negotiations, grievance arbitrations, unfair labor practice charges, and union avoidance campaigns.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Matthew was a Partner of Fisher Phillips LLP. He earned a B.A., magna cum laude, from Providence College and a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center. Matthew is admitted to practice in New York and South Carolina.

Omar Salem joins in London, United Kingdom as a Partner in the Corporate Department, bringing over a decade of experience advising on financial services and fintech regulation. His practice spans the regulation of banking, trading, asset management and private equity, payments, wealthtech, consumer credit, and regulated mortgages. Omar also advises on regulatory enforcement matters and on change in control and regulatory due diligence relating to M&A involving financial services firms.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Omar was a Partner of Fox Williams LLP. Previously, he practiced at Linklaters and was general counsel of an FCA authorized fintech. Omar earned a B.A. from the University of Oxford, an LL.B. from the University of Law, and an Executive LL.M. from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He is admitted to practice in England and Wales.

Timothy Shields joins in Miami, Florida as a Partner in the Corporate Department, bringing nearly a decade of experience focusing on due diligence for private equity transactions. He advises buy-side diligence teams on identifying cyber, data, and intellectual property risks before they affect valuation or close, and assists sell-side clients in negotiating key provisions related to cybersecurity representations, intellectual property ownership, and post-closing data breach and privacy obligations. Timothy represents various clients including athletes, content creators, private equity firms, start-up companies, and social media influencers.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Timothy was a Partner of Kelley Kronenberg. He earned a B.S. and an M.A. from the University of Central Florida, an M.S. from Nova Southeastern University, and a J.D., summa cum laude, from Shepard Broad College of Law. He is admitted to practice in Florida.

A total of seven (7) Partners joined PierFerd in May, reflecting the Firm’s status as a destination for elite legal talent across the globe and the appeal of its modern, technology-driven approach to the practice of law.

About PierFerd

Pierson Ferdinand LLP is an international law firm serving clients globally from 25+ markets. Its 290+ Partners practice in 90+ areas of law, including corporate, M&A, securities, employment and executive compensation, intellectual property, litigation, private clients & estates, and tax. Its Partners have a reputation for excellence and have significant experience practicing in preeminent law firms, corporate legal departments, and government.[1]

[1] In London, the firm operates as Pierson Ferdinand UK LLP, a limited liability partnership registered in England & Wales with registered number OC449880. It is authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority with registered number 8006801. Pierson Ferdinand UK LLP is connected with its affiliate in the United States, Pierson Ferdinand LLP, although they are two separate legal entities.

The word “partner” denotes a member of Pierson Ferdinand UK or an employee or consultant with equivalent standing and qualifications.