Ferdinand Marks Landmark 2025 with Record Growth, Doubling Partner Count in Two Years

PierFerd surpasses 270 partners and achieves record US$126 million in billings, fueling the next phase of sustainable, tech-enabled growth.

New York, NY – Pierson Ferdinand (“PierFerd”), one of the world’s fastest-growing law firms, closed 2025 with strong momentum – surpassing 270 partners (a 35% increase year-over-year in headcount) and achieving a record US$126 million in billings (a 61.36% increase year-over-year in billings).

Since launching in January 2024 with 130 Partners, PierFerd’s rapid ascent reflects a disciplined, strategic growth model emphasizing a culture-first approach, elite talent, operational efficiency, and a scalable technology-enabled platform designed to enhance – not replace – legal judgment, resulting in outstanding client service and sustained demand across practices.

PierFerd’s growth was highlighted by the addition of numerous Partners from Am Law 100 and 200 law firms across a broad range of practice areas, underscoring PierFerd’s sophistication, destination appeal for top-tier talent, and ability to serve clients as a full-service platform on a global scale. This momentum translated into strategic practice launches and geographic expansion in 2025, including the introduction of several key capabilities and entry into new markets.

Most recently, PierFerd established an Emerging Companies and Venture Capital Practice, strengthening its presence in innovative sectors such as AI, climate technology, fintech, and life sciences. Earlier in the year, PierFerd established its Latin America Practice to advise regional clients on disputes, transactions, and regulatory matters in the U.S. and U.K. These launches followed PierFerd’s entry into the thriving Arizona legal market with a full service offering in Phoenix, Arizona – demonstrating PierFerd’s ability to attract high-caliber Partners and clients nationwide. PierFerd also introduced a Transactional Liability Insurance Practice, which advises carriers and managing agents on complex representations and warranties, tax indemnity, and litigation risk insurance matters.

PierFerd’s performance in 2025 was matched by notable industry recognition. PierFerd was “Highly Commended” by the Financial Times Innovative Lawyers Awards: North America 2025 for “Innovation in Strategic Direction,” honored in Chambers USA 2025 across multiple practices, and featured in Best Lawyers® 2026, where 52 Partners were recognized for excellence nationwide. Co-Chairman Joel M. Ferdinand was included in the 2025 vLex Fastcase 50 for innovation and leadership, while Co-Chair of the Firm’s Cyber, Privacy & Technology Practice, Stuart Panensky, received Zywave’s “Cyber Risk Industry Person of the Year – Attorney” award, underscoring PierFerd’s strength in cybersecurity and technology law.

The next twelve months are expected to deliver significant growth in billings for PierFerd, driven by organic expansion and a targeted strategy of hiring sophisticated lawyers from Am Law 100 and 200 law firms and respected boutique law firms, further strengthening PierFerd’s elite bench of talent. Technological innovation will also remain a core focus as PierFerd continues to lead in legal technology innovation and implementation – ensuring the highest-quality service and experience for clients and Partners.

A. Michael Pierson, Co-Chairman of Pierson Ferdinand, said:

“Building on a stellar first year of operations, 2025 was defined by consolidation and global expansion. Over the last twelve months, we proved the efficiency of our Partner-led, tech-enabled model in meeting growing client demands, empowering Partners to provide elite legal services at scale. The consistency of our growth, and the culture that drives it, sets us apart from our peers. Our focus remains on empowering leading lawyers to deliver outstanding results for clients.”

Joel M. Ferdinand, Co-Chairman of Pierson Ferdinand, stated:

“Our model has matured as planned into something truly distinctive – modern, disciplined, and human. We purpose built a global law firm that combines elite legal capabilities with agility, where technology enhances judgment rather than replacing it. As we look ahead, our ambition is to keep growing organically and intentionally, innovating, and serving clients without ever losing sight of who we are with servant leadership at the forefront.”

PierFerd’s people-first philosophy remains a powerful differentiator, with its servant leadership ethos prioritizing empowerment, inclusivity, and well-being – driving performance and retention.

About PierFerd

Pierson Ferdinand LLP is an international law firm serving clients globally from 25+ markets. Its 270+ Partners practice in 90+ areas of law, including corporate, M&A, securities, employment and executive compensation, intellectual property, litigation, private clients & estates, and tax. Its Partners have a reputation for excellence, and have significant experience practicing in preeminent law firms, corporate legal departments, and government.

[1] In London, the firm operates as Pierson Ferdinand UK LLP, a limited liability partnership registered in England & Wales with registered number OC449880. It is authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority with registered number 8006801. Pierson Ferdinand UK is connected with its affiliate in the United States, Pierson Ferdinand LLP, although they are two separate legal entities.

The word “partner” denotes a member of Pierson Ferdinand UK or an employee or consultant with equivalent standing and qualifications.