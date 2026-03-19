Pierson Ferdinand Welcomes Four New Partners to Strengthen Key Departments

Appointments reinforce the Firm’s capabilities in Corporate, Employment, Intellectual Property and Litigation.

New York, NY – Pierson Ferdinand LLP (“PierFerd” or the “Firm”), one of the world’s fastest-growing law firms, welcomes four (4) new Partners in February across its Corporate, Employment, Intellectual Property, and Litigation Departments.

Each new Partner adds significant experience in complex, high-value matters, deepening PierFerd’s bench across key practice areas and reinforcing the Firm’s commitment to delivering exceptional client service, enhanced by technology.

Matthew (Matt) R. Grant joins in Chicago, Illinois as a Partner in the Litigation Department, bringing extensive and varied experience across toxic tort liabilities and intellectual property protection in agriculture. He advises agricultural industry clients on matters including utility and plant patents, plant variety protection, and crop performance claims. Matt also brings significant experience in class action defense, including Multidistrict Litigation.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Matt was a Partner of Husch Blackwell LLP. He earned a B.A. from Truman State University and a J.D. from the University of Missouri-Columbia, School of Law. Matt is admitted to practice in Illinois and Missouri.

Gail Golman Holtzman joins in Tampa, Florida as a Partner in the Employment Department, bringing more than 40 years’ experience in labor and employment law. She represents clients in a range of matters including employment discrimination, harassment and retaliation, disability, leaves of absence, employment agreements and policies, wage and hour compliance, post-employment restrictive covenants, occupational health and safety, and reductions in force. Gail has represented clients in matters before the National Labor Relations Board. She also conducts workplace investigations and is certified by the Supreme Court of Florida as a Circuit Civil Mediator.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Gail practiced at national and boutique law firms and served as General Counsel. She earned a B.A. and M.A. from the University of Illinois and a J.D. from The George Washington University Law School. She is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia and Florida.

Carl Meyer joins in New York as a Partner in the Corporate Department, bringing nearly a decade of experience focusing on offshore and cross-border deals and technology transactions. He advises multinational corporations, private equity firms, and high-growth technology companies on commercial agreements, M&A, corporate restructurings, and regulatory matters across technology, finance, digital assets, and insurance.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Carl practiced at Appleby and Eversheds Sutherland. He earned his LL.B. from the University of Cape Town. Carl is admitted to practice domestically in New York and internationally in Bermuda and South Africa.

Letao Qin joins in Charlotte, North Carolina as a Partner in the Intellectual Property Department, bringing nearly two decades’ experience focusing on transactions, patent and trademark prosecution, and procurement. Letao advises Fortune 500 companies, universities, start-ups, and individual inventors on identifying, capturing, and protecting innovations through counseling, due diligence, and clearance for business transactions involving emerging technologies.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Letao was a Partner of Rimon P.C. Previously, she practiced at Coats & Bennett, PLLC and Fish & Richardson P.C. Letao earned a B.S. from the University of Science and Technology of China, a Ph.D. in Astrophysics, summa cum laude, from Montana State University, and a J.D., cum laude, from Boston College Law School. She is admitted to practice in Massachusetts and before the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

A total of four (4) Partners joined PierFerd in February as growth continues apace, demonstrating the enduring appeal of the Firm’s innovative model – Partner-led, client-centric, and technology-driven.

About PierFerd

Pierson Ferdinand LLP is an international law firm serving clients globally from 25+ markets. Its 280+ Partners practice in 90+ areas of law, including corporate, M&A, securities, employment and executive compensation, intellectual property, litigation, private clients & estates, and tax. Its Partners have a reputation for excellence, and have significant experience practicing in preeminent law firms, corporate legal departments, and government.1

1In London, the firm operates as Pierson Ferdinand UK LLP, a limited liability partnership registered in England & Wales with registered number OC449880. It is authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority with registered number 8006801. Pierson Ferdinand UK is connected with its affiliate in the United States, Pierson Ferdinand LLP, although they are two separate legal entities.

The word “partner” denotes a member of Pierson Ferdinand UK or an employee or consultant with equivalent standing and qualifications.