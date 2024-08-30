Plainfield Man Sentenced to Eight Years in Federal Prison for Three Armed Robberies of Indy Area Businesses

Gibson was arrested on September 6, 2019, and admitted to committing each robbery. During a search of Gibson’s residence, officers located a toy gun that resembled a real firearm.

INDIANAPOLIS – Larry Gibson, 65, of Plainfield, has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to three counts of interference with commerce by robbery.

According to court documents, between August 25 and September 5, 2019, Larry Gibson robbed three different Indianapolis area businesses. On August 24, he robbed an OfficeMax on East Washington Street and stole $320. On August 28, he robbed a CVS on Southeastern Avenue and stole $115. On September 5, he robbed a Wendy’s on Post Road and stole $276. In each robbery, Gibson brandished what the employees believed to be a firearm and demanded cash.

Gibson was arrested on September 6, 2019, and admitted to committing each robbery. During a search of Gibson’s residence, officers located a toy gun that resembled a real firearm.

“Every person deserves to feel safe where they live and work. This defendant terrorized and threatened innocent employees and businesses for weeks,’ said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “These frightening, senseless crimes have no place in our communities, and we are safer with this man behind federal prison bars. I am grateful to the FBI for ensuring that this criminal has been held accountable for his actions.”

The FBI and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge James P. Hanlon.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Jayson W. McGrath, who prosecuted this case.

