Planet Fitness and the Coalition for Inclusive Fitness Announce Accessible Exercise Equipment Commitment Benefitting People with Disabilities

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, and the Paralyzed Veterans of America, National Council on Independent Living, and American Council of the Blind (collectively “Coalition for Inclusive Fitness” or the “Coalition”) announced a commitment to expand access to accessible exercise equipment.

“As a leader in the industry and home of the Judgement Free Zone®, it is our mission to provide an inclusive and welcoming environment to anyone who comes through our doors,” said Chris Rondeau, Planet Fitness’ Chief Executive Officer. “People with disabilities face significant barriers when attempting to access health and wellness activities, and it’s clear that health inequity is often due to a lack of access and opportunity. Today’s commitment is another way we are working to eliminate barriers and enhance people’s lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience for everyone.”

The Coalition is focused on working with global organizations to build inclusive health communities that provide people with disabilities equal access to, and opportunities for, healthy living. Planet Fitness is committed to providing inclusive equipment in all new stores and adding it to existing stores across the country as franchise owners replace current offerings, as inclusive commercial grade equipment becomes available for purchase and is approved by Planet Fitness for inclusion in its clubs.

Planet Fitness will enhance the amount and variety of accessible equipment provided at its clubs by adding new inclusive equipment that conforms with ASTM standards as it becomes commercially available for purchase after clearing through a due diligence process, in accordance with set phased-in time parameters.

This equipment will include:

An inclusive dual cable strength machine that allows a person to perform multiple exercises from a seated position, including from a wheelchair.

A recumbent cardio machine where movement of the arms can move the legs, and vice-versa, and, in addition, the seat can be removed so it can be operated from a wheelchair.

Multiple cardio machines, which, depending upon availability, can include: treadmills, elliptical devices, upright bikes and/or recumbent bikes.

All new cardio machines will have inclusive features including raised tactile buttons and the ability to receive audible instructions and performance feedback through headphones. This will enable blind users to operate cardio machines independently.

Planet Fitness will also include the inclusive fitness symbol on all accessible equipment, share information about the roll-out of accessible equipment on its website (as it becomes available in its clubs), and continue its practice of providing customer service regarding the use of accessible equipment.

“We applaud Planet Fitness for this historic commitment to the disability community,” said Richard Thesing, Coalition for Inclusive Fitness’ Chief Executive Officer. “At the present time, there are no cardio machines that can be used by blind people and very few fitness centers have cardio or strength machines that can be used by people with mobility disabilities. This marks a huge step forward towards providing individuals with disabilities with a truly inclusive fitness experience. We hope this will be the start of an industry-wide effort to provide individuals with disabilities the opportunity to enjoy an accessible fitness experience and take similar steps to making that a reality.”

“People who are blind face a myriad of chronic health conditions due in no small part to the lack of accessible exercise and fitness equipment available in the market today,” said Eric Bridges, Executive Director, American Council of the Blind. “The lack of accessible user interfaces and audible output for nearly all types of exercise and fitness equipment prevents people who are blind and experiencing vision loss from independently operating, purchasing and enjoying the use of fitness and exercise equipment, and thereby taking control of their own health and wellbeing. ACB applauds Planet Fitness for their collaboration with the disability community, and we encourage other fitness and exercise providers to follow their leadership to enable people with disabilities the freedom to take control of their health.”

“Exercise is for everyone,” said Emily Seelenfreund, Staff Attorney at Disability Rights Advocates – one of the organizations representing the Coalition. “Planet Fitness’ pioneering commitment to increasing accessibility should serve as a model for fitness facilities across the country.”

“For people with spinal cord injuries and disorders, being able to access exercise equipment that meets their needs can be essential to maintaining an exercise program that increases their strength and endurance for rehabilitation, health, and overall sense of well- being,” said Heather Ansley, Associate Executive Director of Government Relations, Paralyzed Veterans of America. “We believe that this commitment will help make accessible equipment more available in people’s communities and we are pleased that Planet Fitness has stepped forward to help meet this critical need.”

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2021, Planet Fitness had more than 14.8 million members and 2,170 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company’s mission is to enhance people’s lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non- intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

The Paralyzed Veterans of America (pva.org), is a congressionally chartered veterans’ service organization and is the largest organization for veterans with a spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other diseases and conditions resulting in paralysis.

About The National Council on Independent Living

The National Council on Independent Living (ncil.org), is a national cross disability, grassroots organization run by and for people with disabilities representing thousands of organizations and individuals, including individuals with disabilities, Centers for Independent Living, statewide Independent Living Councils and other organizations that advocate for human and civil rights of people with disabilities throughout the United States.

About The American Council on the Blind

The American Council on the Blind (acb.org), is comprised of approximately 70 state chapters and special interest affiliates representing a diverse range of groups within the blind community.

About Mobility Fitness

Mobility Fitness’ mission is to ensure that every entity, worldwide, that offers exercise equipment to its patrons will also offer inclusive equipment. mobilityfitness.org

About Disability Rights Advocates:

With offices in New York and California, Disability Rights Advocates is the leading nonprofit disability rights legal center in the nation. Its mission is to advance equal rights and opportunity for people with all types of disabilities nationwide. DRA represents people with all types of disabilities in complex, system-changing, class action cases. DRA is proud to have upheld the promise of the ADA since our inception. Thanks to DRA’s precedent-setting work, people with disabilities across the country have dramatically improved access to education, health care, employment, transportation, disaster preparedness planning, voting, and housing. For more information, visit dralegal.org