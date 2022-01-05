Police Officer Claims She Was Sexually Assaulted as a Cadet in Tennessee

The lawsuit alleges that her fellow officers then refused to respond to her calls for backup, which endangered her safety.

Tennessee seems to be struggling with considerable issues related to its police forces. Across the state, various departments are dealing with multiple issues. Some are fighting to control skyrocketing homicide rates. Others have been accused of a “culture of racism,” and at least one police chief in the state has resigned because of this controversy. And amidst all of this, an officer in Chattanooga has come forward with claims that she was sexually assaulted while she was still a cadet. It goes without saying that this all raises serious questions about the efficacy of law enforcement in Tennessee.

Chattanooga Officer Comes Forward with Shocking Claim

On November 9th of 2021, it was reported that a Chattanooga police officer came forward and reported that she had been sexually assaulted while she was still a cadet. She did not file a complaint at the time of the incident as she stated that she felt that it would damage her chances of graduating and becoming an officer. Once she became an officer, she reported what had happened. However, she claims that this decision caused the Chattanooga police department to retaliate against her.

She finally reported the incident because she was forced to work alongside the same individual who had assaulted her. When she reported the incident during her time as a cadet, she was confronted and humiliated by two superior officers who forced her to reveal every detail of the assault. This reportedly caused her considerable emotional distress. After reporting this incident, the female officer was threatened with criminal charges, accused of misconduct, and ostracized by her fellow officers. The lawsuit alleges that her fellow officers then refused to respond to her calls for backup, which endangered her safety. Finally, this female officer chose to resign after five years on the force. In her lawsuit, she is seeking $1 million in damages.

