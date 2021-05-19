Popular Backyard Discovery Swing Sets Recalled Over Safety Concerns

Safety concerns recently prompted a recall for a popular Backyard Discovery swing set.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall for thousands of Backyard Discovery swing sets over concerns they may pose an injury hazard. The recall involves Backyard Discovery’s Big Brutus, Little Brutus, and Mini Brutus metal A-frame swing sets. So far, there have been three reports of the “swing hanger attachment detaching from the main top tube, resulting in the side swing falling.” Fortunately, no one has been injured yet.

According to the CPSC, about 9,000 swing sets are included in the recall. They were sold online at Backyarddiscovery.com, Homedepot.com, Amazon.com, Lowes.com, Wayfair.com, and other online stores between May 2019 and January 2021 for $400-$570. The specific swing sets included in the recall are:

02/2020-T

03/2020-T

04/2020-T

05/2020-O

07/2020-O

For now, consumers who have the recalled swing sets should stop using them immediately and contact Leisure Time Products for a repair kit. Consumers should immediately stop the use of the swing sets and contact Leisure Time Products for a free repair kit. The company can be reached at 800-856-4445 or via its website at www.backyarddiscovery.com.

