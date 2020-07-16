Popular DaVinci Bassinet Recalled Over Baby-Endangering Flaw

DaVinci and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recently issued a recall for certain bassinets over concerns they may pose a fall and entrapment hazard.

When most parents place their infants in a bassinet, there is an expectation that their children won’t be injured or become trapped. However, a recall was recently issued for certain DaVinci bassinets for that exact reason. According to the recall notice and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 3,290 DaVinci Bailey model bassinets in the United States and Canada have been recalled because the “bassinet’s mattress support can become disengaged, posing fall and entrapment hazards to babies.”

The current recall includes the following bassinets:

Colour Model UPC Code Grey M0934G 048517826577 Natural M0934N 048517826850 White M0934W 048517826584 Espresso M0934E 048517826591

The company was motivated to recall the bassinets after it received 13 reports of the mattress support disengaging and 19 reports of the bassinet legs breaking. At the moment, the company is offering free repair kits for the legs and mattress support. For now, the recall is urging parents to “find an alternate, safe sleeping environment for the child, such as a crib that meets current safety standards.”

If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact DaVinci via email at bailey@milliondollarbaby.zendesk.com or by phone at 833-932-0208.

