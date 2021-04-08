Popular doTERRA Essential Oil Products Recalled for Failing to Meet Safety Standards

doTERRA is recalling certain types of essential oils that do not have child-safety caps.

doTERRA, the popular multilevel marketing company that sells essential oil products, recently announced a recall for three products over concerns they did not meet safety standards set by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The products affected by the recall include the following:

Deep Blue in a 10 mL glass bottle with a rollerball applicator and black cap

PastTense in a 10 mL glass bottle with a rollerball applicator and black cap

Deep Blue Touch in a 10 mL glass bottle with a rollerball applicator and black cap

According to the recall notice, the products contain Methyl salicylate, which requires childproof packaging, according to the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. However, none of the products were actually packaged with child-resistant caps. This is a concern because, when ingested in large amounts, Methyl salicylate could be poisonous. Fortunately, no injuries or other incidents have been reported.

When the company announced the recall, doTERRA said, “Consumers should immediately store the products in a safe location out of reach of children until the products can be safely destroyed.” It’s estimated that about 1.3 million units of the affected oils are in circulation. They were available for purchase from the company’s website between September 2018 and September 2020.

For now, anyone who has the recalled oils should either throw them away or return them for a replacement. To qualify for a replacement, consumers must “provide a photograph of the unused product and documentation that they own it,” according to doTERRA.

Anyone with additional questions or concerns about the recall can contact the company at 800-411-8151, Monday through Friday or via email at cpscrecall@doterranotices.com.

