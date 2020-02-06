Popular Infant Sleepers Recalled Over Suffocation Risks

The CPSC is recalling four brands of infant sleepers over concerns they pose a suffocation hazard.

Last year a variety of Rock ‘N Play infant sleepers were recalled over concerns that they pose a suffocation risk for infants, and now the U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission (CPSC) recently announced a similar recall for four more brands of infant sleepers over the same concerns. The recalled brands include Summer Infant, Evenflo, Graco, and Delta Enterprise Corp. In total, about 165,000 sleepers are included in the recall.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of infant fatalities in connection with the affected sleepers. However, between January 2005 and June 2019 the CPSC “received reports of 1,108 incidents, including 73 infant deaths, related to other infant-inclined sleep products.” When commenting on recalls involving inclined infant sleepers, the American Academy of Pediatrics said “infants younger than one-year-old should sleep on their backs on a firm surface to avoid suffocation.”

According to the notice, the following infant sleepers are included in the recall:

Summer Infant Name: SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper Model number: 91394 Dates: March 2017 to December 2019 Cost: $99

Evenflo Name: Pillo Portable Napper Dates: May 2017 to January 2020 Cost: $75

Delta Enterprise Corp. Names: The Beautyrest Beginnings Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns; Disney Baby Minnie Mouse Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns; Delta Children Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Sleeper; Simmons Kids Beautyrest Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder, and Sleeper; 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Incline Sleeper. Dates: January 2017 to December 2018 Cost: $42 – $51

Graco Name: Little Lounger Rocking Seat Model Number: 1872034, 1875063, 1875102, 1877160, 1882081, 1896313, 1908957, 1914283 and 2047734 Dates: 2013 to 2018 Cost: $80



For now, consumers who have the recalled sleepers are being urged to discontinue using them and contact the companies for refund details.

