Potential Bacterial Contamination Prompts Hand Soap Recall

Method recently announced a recall for certain lots of hand soap that may contain Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacterium.

In the era of COVID-19, one thing is certain: we’ve all been washing our hands more often. But you may want to be careful what kind of soap you’re using. Earlier this week, Method announced a recall for certain packages of its 12-ounce gel hand wash over concerns it may be contaminated with Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacterium.

It’s important to note that most of the time the bacteria is not harmful to healthy people. However, it may be dangerous for people with weakened immune systems. When infected with the bacteria, people with compromised immune systems might “experience serious health issues if not treated.”

According to the notice, the recall includes “two lots of 12-ounce Method gel hand wash in the sea minerals fragrance.” In the recall notice, Method stated:

“We take that risk very seriously, so we’re voluntarily recovering those bottles from retailers… And we are asking consumers to determine whether they have the affected bottles by using this site. If you do, we will tell you how to dispose of the product and how to get a full refund.”

To see if you have one of the affected products, you can check the lot number on the bottom of the bottle here. For now, if you have the hand soap, you should throw it away immediately. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Method at 800-497-7013.

Sources:

Hand soap recalled for possibly containing bacteria

Hand soap recalled in Canada and the United States for bacterial problem