Potential Burn Hazard Prompts Recall of Certain Harbor Freight Tools Propane Heaters

Harbor Freight Tools is recalling certain propane heaters that may pose a burn hazard to consumers.

If you frequently find yourself using a propane heater, this recall is for you. Earlier this month, Harbor Freight Tools issued a recall for about 350,000 propane heaters. Why? Well, according to the notice, “windy conditions can render the safety shutoff inoperable, posing a burn hazard.”

What exactly does that mean? Well, to be more specific, it means that “strong winds can redirect the butane propane flame to the back of the unit, melting the tip switch that acts as the safety cutoff.” When this happens and the heater happens to tip over, consumers could get burned.

The recall involves the One-Stop Gardens 15,000 and 30,000 Tank Top Propane Heaters. They’re “designed to mount on top of a standard 20-pound propane tank and feature an easy start with variable heat control valve, high-efficiency heat reflector, and safety shutoff,” the recall notes.

The products were sold nationwide and online at Harbor Freight stores between December 2015 and April 2021. The 15,000 BTU model retailed for about $45 and the 30,000 BTU model retailed for $75.

So far the company has received nine reports of the tip switch safety feature melting. Three of those reports involved minor burn injuries. Because of that, consumers are being urged not to use the recalled heaters and should return them for a full refund.

If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Harbor Freight Tools at (800) 444-3353 or email the company at recall@harborfreight.com.

