Potential Salmonella and Listeria Contamination Prompts New Dog Food Recall

The Food & Drug Administration and Bravo Packing, Inc. are recalling certain types of dog food over salmonella and listeria concerns.

The Food & Drug Administration and Bravo Packing, Inc. recently announced a voluntary recall of certain types of dog food that may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria. It’s a serious recall because these dangerous bacteria can cause adverse effects in both dogs and their humans preparing the dog food.

Located in Carneys Point, New Jersey, Bravo Packing, Inc. has included both its ground beef and Performance Dog raw pet food in the recall. The decision to issue the recall came after a “routine FDA inspection of Performance Dog and ground beef samples from Bravo Packing tested positive for both listeria and salmonella.“

If dogs consume products contaminated with listeria and salmonella, they may display symptoms like lethargy, decreased appetite, fever, diarrhea, bloody stools, abdominal pain, or vomiting. Humans who come in contact with contaminated dog food may also get infected and develop symptoms like nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramping, and fever.

For now, consumers who have the recalled dog food should throw it away or return it for a refund. The products were sold in “two-pound and five-pound plastic sleeves and shipped to brick-and-mortar retail stores and consumers nationwide.”

If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Bravo Packing, Inc. at 856-299-1044.

