Poultry Companies Settle Long Pollution Case

Major poultry firms agree to fund cleanup after decades-long pollution dispute.

Two major poultry companies have agreed to resolve a long-running legal fight with Oklahoma over pollution in one of the state’s most important water systems. The settlements bring the state closer to closing a case that began more than 20 years ago and focused on environmental damage tied to poultry waste in the Illinois River Watershed.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced that Tyson Foods and Cargill will pay a combined total of more than $25 million. The money will go toward cleanup efforts, conservation projects, and long-term protection of the Illinois River Watershed, which stretches across eastern Oklahoma and into northwest Arkansas. Tyson agreed to pay $19 million, while Cargill will contribute $6.5 million.

These agreements follow an earlier settlement reached in January with another poultry producer, George’s Inc., which agreed to pay $5 million. Together, the deals represent major steps toward resolving a lawsuit that accused large poultry companies of harming the watershed through decades of waste practices. The case was first filed in 2005 by former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson.

At the center of the lawsuit was the use of poultry litter, a mix of chicken waste and bedding that is often spread on land as fertilizer. State officials argued that too much litter was applied over many years, allowing excess nutrients to run into nearby streams and rivers. According to the state, this pollution damaged water quality, harmed wildlife, and affected recreation and tourism in the region.

In 2025, a federal judge ruled against several poultry companies, finding seven of them jointly responsible for the pollution. The ruling required companies to help pay for cleanup and placed strict limits on how poultry waste could be spread in the future. The decision added pressure on companies to settle rather than continue lengthy appeals.

Under the new agreements, Tyson and Cargill will take several steps beyond paying money. Both companies agreed to increase the amount of poultry litter removed from the watershed entirely, rather than spreading it nearby. They will also cover the cost of a court-appointed monitor, known as a special master, who will oversee compliance with the settlement terms. All expenses tied to litter removal will be paid by the companies, not taxpayers.

In exchange, Oklahoma will drop all remaining claims against Tyson and Cargill related to the case. Both companies also agreed to dismiss their appeals of the federal court ruling, helping to bring more certainty to the outcome.

Drummond said the settlements strike a balance between protecting natural resources and allowing agriculture to continue. He described the agreements as a clear signal that companies operating in Oklahoma are expected to take responsibility for environmental harm. He also said the deals provide a path forward that benefits local communities while giving the poultry industry clearer rules to follow.

Tyson Foods said the settlement was in the best interest of growers and communities in the region. A company executive noted that Tyson has operated in the area for decades and values its relationship with local farmers and residents. Cargill released a brief statement saying it looks forward to continuing to work and invest in Oklahoma.

The Illinois River Watershed has long been a source of concern for state leaders, environmental groups, and residents. The river system supports fishing, floating, and tourism, and it plays a role in local drinking water supplies. Concerns over pollution have fueled debates between Oklahoma and Arkansas, as well as between environmental advocates and agricultural producers.

Not all companies named in the original lawsuit have reached settlements. Legal proceedings are still ongoing for other defendants, including Cal-Maine, Peterson Farms, and Simmons. Those cases could still result in further rulings or additional settlements in the future.

After two decades of legal battles, the latest agreements mark a turning point in one of Oklahoma’s most closely watched environmental cases. While cleanup efforts will take time, state officials say the settlements move the region closer to restoring and protecting a vital waterway for future generations.

Sources:

Two more poultry companies agree to settle Oklahoma pollution lawsuit

Tyson, Cargill settle poultry pollution case