Pre-Packaged Country Fresh Watermelon Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

Earlier this week, Country Fresh announced a recall for certain packages of pre-cut watermelon that may be contaminated with listeria.

If you’re a watermelon fan, listen up. Earlier this week, Country Fresh issued a recall for certain packages of watermelon chunks sold at Walmart and RaceTrac stores throughout Arkansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Texas over concerns the melon may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. According to the recall notice, listeria was “detected on equipment used in packing this product during a recent FDA inspection.”

The product was sold in a variety of different sized packages with “best-if-used by dates of October 2, 3, and 4.” The specific products affected by the recall include the following:

Watermelon 4 x 10 oz – UPC Code: 681131180672

Watermelon 2 x 32 oz – UPC Code: 681131180672

Watermelon Chunks 2 x 42 oz – UPC Code: 681131180658

Watermelon Spears 4 x 16 oz – UPC Code: 681131180665

Summer Blend FTC 4 x 5 oz – UPC Code: 681131355094

Watermelon 5.5oz – UPC Code: 74641000644

Melon Trio 5.5oz – UPC Code: 74641031945

Fortunately, Country Fresh has yet to receive a single report of a consumer falling ill from consuming the watermelon. The FDA chimed in and said it has instructed Walmart and RaceTrac stores to remove the affected product “from store shelves and inventories immediately.” For now, customers who have the melon in their homes should throw it away immediately. If you or someone you know has a question about the recall, contact Country Fresh customer service at 1-877-251-8300.

