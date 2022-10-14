Preparing to Meet with a Personal Injury Attorney

The first meeting with a lawyer can help lay the groundwork for what is to come.

It’s normal to feel nervous about meeting with a lawyer for the first time. However, being prepared for the appointment will help soothe your nerves. Bring all the accident-related paperwork to the meeting. Doing this will help your lawyer have a better grasp of the problem right away.

What Should I Expect When I First Meet With a Personal Injury Attorney?

To be ready for your initial consultation with a personal injury attorney, you should set your expectations. The injury lawyer will ask you to briefly describe the situation so that they can better understand what happened. If you’re finding it hard to answer their inquiries about the incident, share your concerns, as the attorney may be able to help you.

You’ll need to explain what happened, including how much you hurt and how your doctor sees your chances of recovery. Your injury attorney will require both the name of your insurance company and your policy number. You should hand over to your attorney any relevant medical paperwork.

Your injury attorney will need some time to analyze the case files and make a list of potential witnesses, so be prepared for some silence during your initial appointment. Though initial consultations for complex issues can go on for as long as two hours, most free case evaluations run for no more than an hour.

What Are the Most Prevalent Types of Personal Injury Lawsuits?

Here are some common personal injury lawsuits:

Auto collision

Slip and fall

Product liability

What Should I Bring to My Initial Consultation With an Attorney Regarding My Accident?

The most crucial information for getting ready for your initial consultation with a personal injury attorney is to bring in paperwork to back up your claim. Also, take some time before the meeting to put your thoughts in order.

Official Police Report Copy

One of the most persuasive pieces of proof is a copy of the official police report. This details the time and place of the accident that resulted in the personal injury and possible causes.

If you were injured in a slip and fall accident, you should receive a copy of the accident report filed by the business or organization where the incident occurred. However, if you were involved in a car crash, the officer responding at the scene will write the report.

Photos Capturing the Action

Your attorney will benefit from the photos you took of the scene right after the accident. It is especially important in case of an automobile accident. If you’ve been in a car crash, document the damage using photographs. It would help if you also took pictures of the accident area, paying special attention to tire tracks and weather conditions.

Costs Resulting From Your Accidental Wounds

Personal injury attorneys typically request different types of evidence to build a strong case. To establish liability, they rely on a variety of evidence, including photos of the accident scene and paperwork documenting your injuries and losses. Gather any medical documents that are linked to the incident, including:

Prescriptions

Medical test results

Receipts

Bills from the hospital

Health History

Before paying a claim, your insurance company requests medical history documentation. In the event of a civil lawsuit, medical documents will be required during the case. Lab work can help confirm you were hurt in a personal injury incident.

An Inventory of Inquiries

If you’ve been injured and are meeting with a personal injury lawyer for a free consultation, they won’t be the only ones questioning you. Your first step in working with a personal injury attorney should be to compile a list of questions to ask them.

What to Expect From Your Initial Consultation With a Personal Injury Attorney

The first meeting with a lawyer can help lay the groundwork for what is to come. The attorney will learn the details of your case and can tell you how they can help you pursue compensation. In the following meetings, you will dive further into the legal procedures. Think of the initial meeting as the first step in your joint venture to seek justice.