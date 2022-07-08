Primal Pet Foods Voluntarily Recalls Certain Dog Food Products Over Listeria Concerns

Primal Pet Foods is recalling certain packages of dog food that might be contaminated with listeria.

Yet another dog food recall was announced earlier this week. This time the recall was issued by Primal Pet Foods because certain lots of Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula might contain listeria.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the recalled lot, #W10068709, includes 6-pound bags of dog food with a Best-by date of May 22, 2023. The federal agency notes that the products were distributed to retailers in Georgia, Maryland, Texas, and British Columbia in April 2022.

The issue was discovered when the FDA conducted a routine product sampling. During that time, one sample turned up positive for listeria monocytogenes. Fortunately, Primal Pet Foods has not received reports of illnesses among pets or humans. However, it’s important to note that pet owners can become ill after handling food contaminated with listeria. And while it rarely makes dogs severely ill, it is a possibility.

For now, pet owners who have the recalled dog food in their homes should throw it away or return it for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns, contact Primal Pet Foods at 800-742-1312.

