Prisma Health Slapped with Racial, Gender Discrimination Suit

An employee at Prisma Health has filed suit against the health-care network, alleging racial discrimination, sexual discrimination, retaliation and defamation toward her in the workplace, according to federal court documents.

Tiara McGee, who identifies herself as a black female working in Greenville County, filed the complaint in U.S. District Court on May 1. McGee began working at Prisma in October 2018 as a unit secretary, according to the lawsuit.

Sandy Dees, a spokesperson for Prisma Health, said the organization does not comment on pending litigation.

McGee said in an email to The Greenville News that what she wants “the individuals responsible for ensuring that employees work in an environment that is free from harassment and discrimination are held accountable for turning a blind eye to my numerous complaints.”

McGee alleges that a white female coworker in a “supervisory position over her” flashed her bare breasts at her in June 2019, according to court documents.

Prisma Health denies this allegation in its legal response to McGee’s complaint, saying it “inaccurately describes the alleged interaction.”

Further, McGee alleges that when she reported the incident, “no appropriate action commensurate” with the conduct was taken by Prisma Health, according to the lawsuit.