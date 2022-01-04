Prominent Automaker Subjects Female Employees to Brutal, Nightmarish Sexual Harassment

Colorado law prohibits any form of sexual harassment. Oftentimes, if left unaddressed, sexual harassment can lead to more severe sexual crimes.

According to The Denver Gazette, Tesla, a prominent auto manufacturing company, subject its female workers to nightmarish conditions at its main factory. According to one female employee, claims include that she endured daily catcalls and inappropriate touching during night shifts. Whenever she would file a complaint to her supervisors, they would turn their backs and ignore the claims.

The female worker, who is a mother of two, said that the male workers would proposition her, stare at her breasts, and describe her in a derogatory manner, while brushing up against her body while pretending it was accidental. The final straw came in September 2021, when a male coworker put his leg between her thighs as she clocked in from her lunch break. According to the State Court, the male coworker responded to the incident in an accidental fashion.

As of today, Tesla’s human resources department has not addressed the complaints filed, while the complaints were filed by The Washington Post. Elon Musk claims he is not familiar with these claims.

Many sexual harassment cases go unreported. Don’t let your workplace nightmare be one of them.

Colorado law prohibits any form of sexual harassment. Oftentimes, if left unaddressed, sexual harassment can lead to more severe sexual crimes. Both men and women are vulnerable and susceptible to harassment and can come in many forms. Sexual harassment can be elusive, leaving victims to even question what they have just experienced.

Sexual harassment or harassment of any kind can occur in many ways. Others may perceive that the threatening messages to be harassment. Denver Law prohibits and punishes extra harshly on incidents of sexual harassment that involve children. In the unfortunate event that anyone experiences sexual harassment in the workplace, it is recommended to do the following:

Bring the incident to the attention of your Human Resources.

Document the incident with your smartphone.

Clarify the incident with coworkers and witnesses.

If Human Resources does not respond, hire a sexual harassment attorney in your area to file a lawsuit.

Denver natives and students who witness sexual harassment in any way, shape, or form should not be taken lightly. These incidents should be reported and handled with the utmost respect and care. Help is available! You are entitled to peace of mind and protection from sexual harassment! Contact a skilled attorney today!

Unfortunately, leaving sexual harassment claims ignored or unaddressed can cause worse emotional turmoil in the future. You may be entitled to compensation and your rights deserve to be represented. In most cases, is it recommended to contact the services of a skilled legal expert in these cases. Seek legal counsel in the city of Denver and the State of Colorado today.