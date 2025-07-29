Proxiio Global Solutions Joins Forces with ContractPodAi to Deliver Scalable Contract Intelligence Through Leah

Leah’s agentic AI platform powers new levels of speed, visibility, and compliance across Proxiio’s service offerings.

LONDON, UK – ContractPodAi, a leader in legal AI solutions and contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced a strategic partnership with Proxiio Global Solutions, an alternative legal services provider specializing in contract and compliance work. The partnership brings together ContractPodAi’s agentic AI platform, Leah, with Proxiio’s proven ability to operationalize innovation at scale, helping global enterprises drive real impact in contract workflows.

“At Proxiio, we believe the future of legal operations lies in intelligent, technology-enabled solutions,” said Sanjay Singh, Co-Founder at Proxiio Global Solutions. “Our partnership with ContractPodAi is a testament to our commitment to innovation and efficiency. We don’t just implement AI, we make it work in the real world. By combining Leah’s transformative agentic AI capabilities with our deep legal expertise, we’re helping clients turn potential into performance — with speed, precision, and confidence.”

“This partnership brings together the best of both worlds: deep legal delivery expertise and cutting-edge AI,” said Anurag Malik, Chief Technology Officer and President at ContractPodAi. “With its domain knowledge and scalable delivery model, Proxiio is strongly positioned to apply Leah in complex legal environments and drive better contract outcomes. Together, we’re setting a new benchmark for the legal function.”

Proxiio is enhancing its contract workflows through a Leah-led managed services model that combines advanced AI with legal expertise. This approach boosts accuracy, reduces bottlenecks, and delivers stronger results. Built on a foundation of structured processes, measurable quality, and global delivery, Proxiio’s service model is designed to absorb scale without sacrificing control. By automating repetitive tasks such as drafting, redlining, compliance checks, and clause extraction, while maintaining human oversight on critical decisions, Proxiio helps clients move faster without compromising quality.

This approach leads to faster turnaround times, better visibility into obligations, and stronger compliance tracking. Leah also enables earlier risk identification and improved negotiation outcomes, giving legal and procurement teams greater clarity and control.

With a client-first mindset, operational discipline, and a reputation for delivering outcomes—not just effort—Proxiio is uniquely positioned to bring agentic AI to life across a wide range of legal and regulatory use cases. The result is a scalable, intelligent solution that helps legal teams work more efficiently and deliver greater value to the business.

About ContractPodAi

ContractPodAi, a recognized pioneer in legal GenAI with Leah Intelligence and a leader in Contract Lifecycle Management, is transforming how lawyers author, analyze, and manage documents on an unprecedented scale. ContractPodAi delivers secure, enterprise-ready innovation to accelerate growth and ensure measurable ROI. Going beyond mere task automation, Leah redefines legal processes, empowering strategic thinking and offering real-time analysis. The company has been recognized as a CLM Visionary by Gartner the last four consecutive years and named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for AI-Enabled Buy-Side CLM Applications. This is more than legal tech; it’s Legal Reimagined™.

Headquartered in London, ContractPodAi® supports its teams across the world – in New York, Glasgow, San Francisco, Toronto, Sydney, Mumbai, Pune, and more.

About Proxiio Global Solutions

Proxiio, a leading alternative legal services provider with offices in the U.S. and India, empowers global corporations and law firms to scale their legal operations through expert-led, technology-enabled solutions. Committed to delivering quality, consistency, and cost efficiency, Proxiio offers customized contract and compliance services designed to meet the complex needs of modern enterprises. Its suite of offerings also includes managed review, litigation and investigation support—spanning eDiscovery, DSARs, witness preparation, and claims evaluation.