PTSD in a Drunk Driving Accident

Car accidents can be some of the most traumatic things anyone ever experiences. These incidents can haunt our memories and our dreams for years to come, and some may never fully recover from this trauma. Indeed, sometimes physical injuries heal much faster than mental scars, and the latter may require extensive counseling, medication, and much more. So what should you do if you have developed PTSD after a drunk driving accident? What kind of legal action can you take?

If you’re asking yourself this question, you might want to ask yourself another question: “Where can I find attorneys near me?” While finding a good lawyer can be difficult at times, you’ll quickly discover that there are plenty of Laredo accident lawyers nearby who can help you. With assistance from one of these attorneys, you can approach this situation in a confident, efficient manner while pursuing a fair, adequate settlement for everything you’ve been forced to endure.

PTSD is Considered a Type of Non-Economic Damage

PTSD is recognized as a legitimate damage in many DUI injury claims1. Generally speaking, PTSD falls under the category of “non-economic” damages. These are damages that are emotional or mental in nature, and other examples include depression, loss of enjoyment of life, disfigurement, and much more.

Proving PTSD

In order to prove PTSD, you will need to get your condition assessed by a mental health professional. You may have to go through multiple assessments with various therapists and psychological experts, including neutral third parties and those hired by defendants. It is very important to get treatment for your PTSD as soon as you become aware of it, as your resulting medical records form solid proof that your condition is legitimate.

How Much Money Can I Get for PTSD?

PTSD and other non-economic damages can increase your settlement amount considerably. To determine how much you might stand to receive, you should first consider your total economic damages, including missed wages and medical expenses. Your total non-economic damages (including PTSD) will form a number known as a “general damages multiplier.” This number usually ranges from 1-4 but can reach as high as 10 in some cases. Your economic damages are multiplied by your general damaged multiplier to give you your total settlement amount2.

You can also receive compensation for the cost of psychological treatment you might have received due to your PTSD, and you might even receive compensation for future treatment you will need to receive.

Where Can I Find an Attorney?

If you’ve been searching for Laredo DUI or DWI accident lawyers, there are many qualified professionals waiting to assist you. But you need to make the first move. Book a consultation, and you can strive for the best possible results in a highly confident manner. Lawyers understand that non-economic damages like PTSD can be incredibly serious, and they’re ready to help you pursue the settlement you need and deserve. Reach out today to get started.

