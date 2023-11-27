Purpose Legal and Redgrave Data Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Legal Service Delivery

For an experience marked with expertise, flexibility, scalable solutions, and unmatched customer service, Purpose Legal and Redgrave Data stand ready to redefine legal service standards.

Dallas, TX – In a move set to redefine the frontier of legal services, Purpose Legal has officially partnered with the recently launched and highly renowned Redgrave Data. This partnership is formulated to merge the brilliance and expertise of two industry leaders in a bid to offer clients services marked with unprecedented efficiency, innovative technology, and a personalized touch that makes all the difference.

Purpose Legal and Redgrave Data come together in a symbiotic collaboration, pledging to bring the best of both worlds to their clientele. The partnership aims to offer:

Personalized Attention: The “we care” service ensures that no client feels like just a number in a queue, but receives the focused attention they deserve.

Expertise Leveraging: The collaboration brings together a rich pool of expertise, promising that every project is steered by the right person, formulated with well-planned workflows.

Innovative Efficiencies: A unique approach to find new efficiencies by the continual reassessment of projects to save costs, prioritizing client benefit over recurring revenue.

Technological Advancements: A commitment to employ the best technologies to reduce document sizes and enhance project efficiency.

With the client’s mission at the forefront, the partnership pledges to handle data and litigation needs with unmatched efficiency and confidence, allowing clients to focus on what truly matters.

Purpose Legal sprang from the visionary minds of trailblazing BigLaw attorneys determined to transcend the limitations of traditional legal services. The firm pioneered a fresh, client-centric approach to legal service delivery, steadily building a reputation as a beacon of excellence in the industry. Today, Purpose Legal stands tall, championing a range of services, including unparalleled eDiscovery, contract and due diligence, and document review, all powered by cutting-edge technology.

“We are elated to join forces with Redgrave Data, a team renowned for their technological prowess and legal ingenuity,” said Kris Taylor, President at Purpose Legal. “Together, we are set on a trajectory to redefine the legal landscape. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing our clients with an unparalleled combination of legal expertise and innovative technological solutions. It’s not just about moving with the times; it’s about leading the charge.”

Redgrave Data swiftly made its mark in the legal industry illustrated by receiving three rankings over two separate categories by Chambers and Partners in 2023, including two Band 1 rankings after its first year of doing business. Powered by a leadership team that reads like the who’s who of the legal, IT, and data science spaces, it houses professionals with rich backgrounds, including a former federal prosecutor, data scientists who built leading legal AI tools, and stalwarts from AM Law 20 firms. With its deep technological roots and a keen understanding of the legal space, Redgrave Data has been the go-to solution for legal practitioners seeking tech-powered assistance, including building software “on the fly” when it matters most in the heat of battle when time is of the essence.

“This partnership with Purpose Legal is a testament to our collective vision for the future of legal services,” Mollie Nichols, Co-Founder and CEO of Redgrave Data. “Combining the rich heritage of legal excellence from Purpose Legal with our cutting-edge technological capabilities at Redgrave Data, we are excited to embark on this journey. Our commitment is simple: to offer clients the best of both worlds – ensuring they receive unmatched service, every time. The legal industry is ever-evolving, and together, we’re shaping its next chapter.”

For an experience marked with expertise, flexibility, scalable solutions, and unmatched customer service, Purpose Legal and Redgrave Data stand ready to redefine legal service standards.