Quetzalli is Established to Preserve Indigenous Mexican Traditions

Quetzalli, established by Kaivalya Kollectiv, is a non-profit organization that was filed under section 501(c)3 of the U.S. tax code. It is dedicated to supporting indigenous Mexican traditions related to psychedelics and agriculture, and protecting Mexico’s natural resources. Kaivalya Kollectiv is an organization that offers various services related to psychedelic wellness, education, and sustainability,

“We are excited to welcome Quetzalli to the Kaivalya Kollectiv family,” said Joel Briere, CEO of Kaivalya Kollectiv and Board Chair of Quetzalli.

Michael DeNicola, the Executive Director of the new nonprofit, added, “Indigenous people have been using psychedelics in sacred rituals for thousands of years, and this has resulted in a wealth of knowledge that could be valuable to everyone. We must consider sustainability and the protection of these practices to preserve the traditions and continue to use them for healing. This includes supporting the communities that hold this wisdom and taking care of the planet earth, which can be seen as a ‘psychedelic garden.'”

Quetzalli was established with the belief that people have lost touch with how to live in harmony with themselves and their environment. As an organization, Quetzalli is motivated by a desire to strengthen the connection to the inner self and to nature. This strong desire has prompted the organization to participate in and learn from practices and traditions that have been passed down for thousands of years by indigenous cultures.