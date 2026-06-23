Quiet Demotions, Pay Change and Return-to-Office Mandates: When Corporate Policy Equals Constructive Dismissal in Ontario

The cost of a structured, transparent implementation process is almost always lower than the cost of defending a constructive dismissal claim.

Imagine you are a senior project manager, working at the same company for six years. You have not been fired, and your employer has not said a word about your performance. But over the past four months, your direct reports were quietly reassigned, and your name disappeared from the key client meetings you used to lead. Moreover, a company-wide memo was sent that stated that all employees now must be in the office five days a week, effective immediately, with no exceptions, consultations or accommodations. Your family caregiving arrangement was built around two remote days. Now you are being asked to choose between this job and life responsibilities. Nobody needed to hand you a termination letter.

This is what a “quiet demotion” or “quiet exit” looks like, or what many jurisdictions refer to by its legal name: constructive dismissal.

The scenario above is not an accident, nor is it unique. However, it has been subtle. What many do not realize is that this subtlety is a corporate strategy. Particularly, a formal layoff triggers severance, obligations, potential litigation, notice requirements, and impacts employer brand. On the other hand, a resignation triggers none of these. The goal for management, then, is to set up management practices that push employees to resign. However, this goal cannot be that explicit. It must be disguised in the language of “operational efficiency” and “evolving business needs,” so that the legal and reputational cost on the employer is minimal. Researchers, journalists and employment lawyers have started calling it by various names such as quiet firing or managed attrition. The label becomes insignificant when engineering an employee’s exit crosses legal lines.

This article breaks down the legal concept of constructive dismissal, examines the three most common corporate tactics to engineer quiet exits, and explains where employment law draws the line.

What is Constructive Dismissal?

Constructive dismissal refers to a situation where an employee chooses to resign from their job because the changes made or requested by their employer are unfeasible or would fundamentally alter their employment.

Elements of Constructive Dismissal

The Supreme Court of Canada has outlined the legal elements for assessing whether an employer constructively dismissed an employee in Potter v. New Brunswick Legal Aid Services Commission, 2015 SCC 10. Meeting either one is enough:

Was the change unilateral, and does it substantially alter an essential term of the contract? This question assesses whether the employer has made a change that breaches an expressed or implicit term of the employment contract by substantially altering the term itself. To assess whether the term has been substantially altered, the Court considers whether a reasonable person in the same situation would have believed that it was substantially altered. Did the employer act in ways to show they no longer intended to be bound by the contract? This question assesses whether the employer engaged in a series of acts that shows they no longer intend to be bound by the employment contract.

Recent Corporate Tactics that Employers Use to Cross the Legal Line

Over the past few years, employment lawyers working in this space have recognized fact patterns that have almost become formulaic. Particularly, employers use three corporate tactics that subtly cross the legal line and give rise to claims of constructive dismissal:

1. Role Restructuring: Instead of a termination letter, an employee may be reassigned, receive a reorganization memo, or have the authority of their role quietly transferred. Nothing changes on paper, but in practice, the job the employee initially accepted no longer exists. Labels like “transition” or “realignment” do not help, nor do they matter. The goal of the employer here is to encourage the employee to voluntarily resign to avoid severance pay or similar types of compensation. Employees may feel demoralized or devalued, disrupting their professional identity, motivation, and well-being. Employees, in turn, may decide to resign or lower their productivity until they can find another job. These kinds of strategic reassignments or role restructuring can leave an employer exposed to possible claims of litigation.

2. Pay and Compensation Changes: The most obvious strategy is a salary cut or a change to compensation. However, a restructured commission model, biweekly salary, or something similar may not be as obvious. This distinction is something corporate HR is not only aware of but also takes full advantage of. Specifically, employers engaging in utilizing such tactics turn on total compensation of an employee, such as revised incentive structures, eliminated benefits, and withdrawn bonuses that are consistent enough to constitute a reasonable expectation of earnings. Accepting such a pay cut shows compliance and permission by the employee for such unilateral changes to occur.

3. Return-to-Office (RTO) Mandates: RTO mandates are the most defensible of the three tactics, and the one that is most frequently abused. A consistently applied, reasonably noticed return-to-office requirement is on solid legal ground. The same policy deployed selectively, introduced without notice, or directed at a workforce that was hired and contractually accommodated as remote, is an entirely different matter. An example of this is Amazon’s January 2025 RTO mandate that required all employees to come to the office at least three days a week. Amazon cited various reasons, such as efficient learning of company information and processes and increased collaboration. However, in issuing this mandate, Amazon did not consider whether the remote employees ordered to return to in-person work were adequately equipped to do so. By the time employees receive an RTO order, they have already created a well-established remote work environment and routine that is difficult for them to give up.

How Courts Assess These Claims

Courts typically apply an objective standard to these claims. The standard assesses whether a reasonable person in the same circumstances would have felt they had no genuine choice but to resign. Some recent cases have indicated how the Courts tend to generally assess these claims.

Severe Reduction in Role: In Matthews v. Ocean Nutrition Canada Ltd., 2020 SCC 26, [2020] 3 S.C.R. 64, the constructive dismissal arose from a senior manager’s strategic campaign to marginalize a senior executive by drastically reducing his staff, limiting his job responsibilities, and progressively ostracizing him from core operational initiatives. The Supreme Court of Canada reasoned that such a severe reduction in executive duties demonstrated the employer’s intention to no longer abide by the employment agreement, thereby triggering the employee’s right to claim damages.

Accepting Pay Cut under Pressure: In McFarlane v. King Ursa Inc., 2025 ONSC 3553, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice found that an employee had been constructively dismissed after they returned from maternity leave. The employee found that she was not restored to her original role, but that she was given a demoted position with a significant pay cut. Justice Akazaki reasoned that despite the employer claiming that the new demoted position was a promotion (due to the employee now partly owning the company as a Partner), this was false. The new contract for the demoted position, as Justice Akazaki ruled, exerted undue pressure and hostility on the employee to accept, since the employee had recently given birth and was in the process of purchasing a house.

RTO Mandate’s Untimely Notice: In Byrd v. Welcome Home Children’s Residence Inc., 2024 CarswellOnt 21744, the Court ruled that the employee was constructively dismissed after her employer required the employee to return to in-person work in Canada after more than a year of working remotely from Europe. The Court reasoned that the employee’s remote work from Europe became an established condition of her employment, and that resuming in-person work constituted both a unilateral change and a repudiation of the employment contract.

How Both Sides Can Mitigate These Claims From Arising

For employees, the most damaging mistake would be to resign immediately. A resignation, even if made in the heat of the moment without documented objection, hands the employer a significant procedural advantage. Employees should formally object in writing to any changes made to their role, compensation, or working arrangements. Particularly, a paper trail that establishes both awareness and no consent is essential. Legal advice should be sought before a decision is made.

For employers, on the other hand, the exposure is in how a decision is implemented. Courts have consistently distinguished between a legitimate business change communicated with adequate notice and genuine consultation, and the same change imposed without warning or recourse. The cost of a structured, transparent implementation process is almost always lower than the cost of defending a constructive dismissal claim.