QuisLex Incorporates ContractPodAi’s Leah Generative AI Platform into Its Workflows

QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider long recognized as a pioneer in the industry, announced today its expanded partnership with ContractPodAi, a leading and innovative provider of solutions for legal generative AI and contract life cycle management. QuisLex has chosen ContractPodAi’s Leah generative artificial intelligence legal platform to use across its service offerings, including contract life cycle management, mergers and acquisitions and compliance.

QuisLex service specialists are skilled not only in their respective areas of expertise, but at leveraging industry-leading technologies to improve workflows and optimize outcomes for their clients. Company experts are well-versed at utilizing AI for clients by delivering the appropriate workflow, design, training and quality controls so that solutions like Leah are not just installed but implemented with processes to ensure they achieve results. QuisLex will take advantage of Leah to embed generative AI into various legal workstreams employed on behalf of its clients. The QuisLex team will be further empowering clients to drive operational excellence by delivering faster time to value through Leah’s low barrier to entry and simple user experience.

“ContractPodAi has proven itself to be a trusted partner to us and our clients for more than a year, so we are excited to expand our relationship to include its state-of-the-art generative AI legal platform, Leah, which promises to be a game-changer in the future of legal AI-powered productivity,” shares QuisLex CEO Ram Vasudevan. “While our service delivery model has always emphasized the expertise of our exceptional people, we rely on the industry’s leading technology to deliver results. Leah is a unique tool with impressive capabilities that we’re excited to be utilizing to further improve workflows for our clients and increase their efficiencies and outcomes.”

“We’re excited to see QuisLex harness the power of Leah, marking a significant leap forward in how AI can empower legal teams to achieve more with less, setting new benchmarks in the industry,” says Anurag Malik, president and CTO at ContractPodAi. “Our partnership with QuisLex is a testament to our shared vision of leveraging innovative technologies like Leah to elevate the standards of legal service delivery across the board and reimagine legal as we know it.”

In addition, for clients licensing Leah directly from ContractPodAi, QuisLex will assist with the implementation to correctly install, train and regularly audit the platform to ensure its optimal use.