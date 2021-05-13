Rapper Soulja Boy Accused of Physical and Sexual Assault, Forcing Ex-Partner to Miscarry Baby

Soulja Boy allegedly sexually assaulted, beat, threatened, and imprisoned his ex-partner over the course of their years-long, on-and-off relationship.

Rapper Soulja Boy is being sued by anonymous woman who claims he beat her repeatedly over the years, with one attack so severe she miscarried their baby.

USA Today reports that attorney Neama Rahmani filed the lawsuit against the rapper—whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way–on behalf of the woman, who is identified in court documents only as Jane Doe.

“[Jane Doe] and [Way] first began their on-and-off romantic relationship in 2007,” the lawsuit says. “They restarted their relationship in a more serious capacity in 2014 until mid 2019 [sic] when [Doe] could no longer withstand [Way’s] constant abuse.”

The lawsuit recounts one instance, in late 2015, when Doe was pregnant with Soulja Boy’s child. While sitting together, Way “quickly became irate and violent” as they “were having a simple conversation.”

Doe then claims that “[Way] began to punch [her] in the face and chest, until she could no longer stand on her feet.” She then fell “to the ground,” after which Soulja Boy “continued to kick [her] all over her body, particularly in the stomach.”

Following the attack, Doe says that she “suffered a miscarriage and was unable to carry her pregnancy into full term.”

Doe’s complaint further cites numerous instances in which Soulja Boy threatened her with violence and death.

In April 2016, for example, Soulja Boy “posted a video of himself holding a gun, threatening to take [Doe’s] life.” Several years later, in February 2019, Way “tightly gripped [her] neck and choked her while threatening her life.”

One of Way’s physical assaults was purportedly caught on camera when Soulja Boy and Doe were filming a reality TV show together.

While backstage, Doe and Way had a minor argument that turned into a heated exchange. Soulja Boy was then caught on night vision camera attacking his partner.

Alongside physically abusing Doe, Soulja Boy also purportedly sexually abused the woman on numerous occasions—and assaulted her whenever she would refuse his sexual demands.

“It took [Jane Doe] years to escape the psychological and physical grasp of her abuser,” Rahmani told USA Today.

Rahmani noted that, even though California has strict laws protecting the identity of sexual assault victims, there is a chance that the public will likely ascertain his client’s identity.

“I don’t expect that her identity must be revealed,” Rahmani said. “But she understands the facts of the complaint are such that folks will be able to ascertain who she is, and she will move forward even if her identity is revealed.”

As LegalReader.com reported before, Doe first met Way while working as his personal assistant. However, after beginning their relationship, Way refused to pay her wages, and once imprisoned her in a room for several days when she tried to leave him.

“Way’s treatment of our client, as an employee and as a person who deserves respect, has traumatized and filled her with fear,” Neama Rahmani said in January. “His abuse imprisoned her physically, mentally and emotionally. When she mustered the courage to flee, he impoverished her. His exploitation severely our client’s ability to re-establish herself in the workplace and in society. We believe he should be held accountable.”

Sources

Rapper Soulja Boy faces another lawsuit alleging domestic abuse, sexual assault

Soulja Boy accused in new lawsuit of beating former partner to point she miscarried pregnancy

Soulja Boy Facing Another Lawsuit for Assault and Sexual Battery