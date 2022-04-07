Reasons to Sue a Trucking Company Post-Accident

There is a wrongful death law in Arizona that allows certain family members to bring a lawsuit against a trucking company that is similar to a standard negligence action.

Mesa, AZ – Semi trucks and other large commercial vehicles are responsible for many accidents on Arizona’s roads each year. These collisions create property damage, serious injuries, and even fatalities in some cases. Arizona truck accident lawyers routinely help victims in this situation receive money to help pay for their medical treatment and other losses. If the truck driver is at fault for the crash, the driver and the trucking company are also responsible for paying for the victim’s costs.

Injuries can be serious and life changing

When accidents involve semi trucks, they are much more likely to result in permanent disabilities or fatalities than standard motor vehicle crashes. This means it is unlikely that the person will be able to afford all of these costs without resorting to litigation against the trucking company responsible. The person may require extensive medical treatment and other types of assistance while they recover and miss time from work. In cases where the person will not fully recover and be able to work as normal, their future losses in income and earning potential can also be factored into their damages. Mesa truck accident lawyers provide detailed advice about the types of compensation available and the potential value of any lawsuit.

Insurance on commercial vehicles can pay out large amounts

Because companies that operate fleets of commercial vehicles are required to have high risk insurance policies that can pay out large amounts, there are large potential amounts available to accident victims. These policies cover liability up to several hundred thousand or millions of dollars worth of damage. It is common for the insurance company’s attorneys to negotiate with the plaintiff’s lawyers to come up with a sufficient settlement amount once a lawsuit or insurance claim has been filed. However, it is important that the victim’s lawyer is experienced in negotiation, as insurance companies are known to offer low amounts or try to delay the negotiations as much as possible.

It is still possible to sue if the victim died in the accident

There is a wrongful death law in Arizona that allows certain family members to bring a lawsuit against a trucking company that is similar to a standard negligence action. The main differences in these cases include expenses for a funeral and burial may be available, and the money can be distributed through the deceased person’s estate rather than paid directly to the victim as in a standard civil case.

Assistance after a truck accident in Arizona

Anyone who needs more information about truck crashes and civil lawsuits can speak with attorneys near me to get specific advice. The listings on USAttorneys.com are divided by state and practice area, and there are lawyers available to help local clients in the Mesa area.