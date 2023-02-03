Rebecca E. Shope to Serve on the 2023 Leadership Council on Legal Diversity 

A natural litigator, Rebecca concentrates her practice in the areas of labor and employment, litigation, and family law.

TOLEDO, OH – Shumaker is pleased to announce that Partner and Labor, Employment and Benefits Regional Service Line Leader Rebecca E. Shope has been named a member of the 2023 Class of Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) Fellows, a program created to identify, train, and advance the next generation of leaders in the legal profession. Within their organizations, LCLD Fellows have distinguished themselves as being deeply engaged, indispensable to key clients and teams, invested in attorney mentoring and professional development, and on a trajectory towards leadership positions.

“Rebecca is an exceptional lawyer and future leader who joins a select group of experienced attorneys from diverse backgrounds who have been recognized for their leadership skills within their organizations and in the wider profession,” said Shumaker Partner and Diversity and Inclusion Committee Co-Chair Cheri Budzynski.

Founded in 2011, the Fellows Program connects high-potential, diverse attorneys from LCLD Member organizations for a year-long professional development program focused on leadership and relationship building. The program provides participants with the opportunity to learn from top leaders in the legal profession, as well as experts in the fields of learning and development and executive coaching.

“As part of the framework of the firm’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, we are honored that Rebecca will participate in the LCLD’s 2023 Fellows program,” said Maria del Carmen Ramos, Shumaker Partner and Diversity and Inclusion Committee Co-Chair. “She is a strong representative for the firm and has a great deal to offer to the program.”

A natural litigator, Rebecca concentrates her practice in the areas of labor and employment, litigation, and family law. She represents private and public entities in a variety of litigation, internal investigations, risk management, and traditional labor matters, such as defending employers in discrimination, harassment, retaliation, Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA), and wrongful discharge disputes. In addition to litigating, Rebecca also assists employers in navigating complex employment laws and regulations. A proactive counselor, she seeks to develop a deep understanding of her clients’ businesses to help anticipate and prevent workplace disputes before they arise.

ABOUT SHUMAKER: Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve. Shumaker has offices in Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina.