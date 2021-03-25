Recall Alert: Platform Bedframe Could Cause Injury or Death

Global Home Imports recently announced a recall for certain bed frames that pose a potential safety hazard.

Global Home Imports is recalling certain platform bed frames that may pose a crushing hazard that could cause server injuries or even death. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, though the company has received nearly 100 reports of the bed frame collapsing.

According to the notice, the recall includes the company’s HR platform bed frame “sold under the Bed Tech brand with model numbers HR33, HR33XL, HR46, HR50, HR60, and HR66.” The bedframes are steel and black with blue plastic clips.

The frames were sold at Mattress Firm and other furniture and mattress stores across the country between April 2020 and January 2021 for about $200. In total, about 82,000 frames were sold. Consumers who have the recalled bed frames should stop using them immediately and contact the company for a free repair kit.

If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Global Home Imports at 888-550-4371.

Sources:

Bed frame recalled after 100 people report it collapsed

Global Home Imports Recalls Platform Bed Frames Due to Serious Injury Hazard