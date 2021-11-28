Recall Alert: There May be Cancer-Causing Benzene in Your Deodorant

A recall was just issued for certain types of deodorant that may contain benzene, a cancer-causing chemical.

If you’re a fan of Old Spice and Secret deodorant, listen up. Earlier this week, Procter & Gamble Co. issued a recall for more than a dozen types of aerosol deodorants and sprays over concerns the popular products may contain benzene. For those who don’t know, benzene is a cancer-causing agent.

The recall announcement notes that while it’s unlikely that the affected products contain enough benzene to cause health issues, the company is recalling the products out of an abundance of caution. Fortunately, there have been no reports of consumers experiencing adverse reactions. The notice states:

“Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers, including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening.”

For now, consumers who purchased the recalled products should either throw them away or return them for a full refund. The products were sold in stores across the country and online, though retailers are being instructed to remove the products from store shelves. A complete list of affected products is as follows:

Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Stronger Swagger

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Pure Sport Plus

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Stronger Swagger

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Ultimate Captain

Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented

Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air

Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Twin Pack

Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh

Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh

Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Waterlily

Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Lavender

Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Light Essentials

Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Rose

Secret Outlast Invisible Spray Completely Clean

Secret Outlast Invisible Spray Protecting Powder

Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set

Sources:

Some Old Spice and Secret deodorants recalled after cancer-causing chemicals is detected

Old Spice and Secret recall sprays after cancer-causing chemical detected

