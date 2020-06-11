Recall Expanded for Conagra Brand Turkey and Chicken Products

Conagra Brands recently decided to expand a recall for certain turkey and chicken products.

Two days ago, a recall was expanded for certain Conagra Brands turkey and chicken bowl products over concerns they may contain rocks. According to the recall notice, the affected products were sold in “Hy-Vee, IGA Meijer and Schnucks stores in Illinois and Kroger, Target, and Walmart stores nationwide.” The specific products affected by the recall include:

9.5-oz cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro” with lot code 5006006620 and best by date of DEC 01 2020. The product bears establishment number “P-115” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

7.2-oz cartons containing “Heathy Choice POWER BOWLS Unwrapped Burrito Scramble” with UPC 7265500082, lot code 5009002920, and best if used by date of OCT 25 2020. The product bears establishment number “P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

7.2-oz cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Turkey Sausage & Egg White Scramble” with UPC 7265500081, lot code of 5009003020 and a best if used by date of OCT 26 2020 on the label. The product bears establishment number “P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

204-gram cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS BOILS ÈNERGIE PETIT DÈJJEUNER TOUTE JOURNÈE Turkey Sausage & Egg White Scramble” with UPC 7265500202, lot code of 5009003020 and a best if used by date of OCT 26 2020 on the label. The product bears establishment number “EST P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

204-gram cartons containing “Heathy Choice POWER BOWLS BOILS ÈNERGIE PETIT DÈJJEUNER TOUTE JOURNÈE Unwrapped Burrito Scramble” with UPC 7265500203, lot code 5009002920 and best if used by date of OCT 25 2020. The product bears establishment number “EST P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655001800, and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro, BOILS ÈNERGIE Poulet feta et épeautre” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655003026 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

Fortunately, there have been no confirmed reports of consumers experiencing adverse reactions from consuming the products. For now, anyone who has the recalled products should either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

