Recall Expanded for Hand Sanitizer Made with Methanol

Late last week, the FDA announced plans to expand a recall for certain hand sanitizers made with methanol.

Remember to recall for certain types of hand sanitizer the FDA issued earlier this summer because they may contain methanol? Well, the federal agency just expanded the number of hand sanitizers on the recall list. Now, 59 varieties should be avoided, and all of them “appear to have been produced in Mexico,” according to the FDA. In case you didn’t know, methanol is a toxic substance when its ingested or absorbed through the skin.

When commenting on the dangers of methanol in hand sanitizer, the FDA said, “Methanol is not an acceptable active ingredient for hand sanitizers and must not be used due to its toxic effects.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added that methanol is often used “industrially as a solvent, pesticide and alternative fuel source.” Exposure to the chemical can cause a variety of unpleasant symptoms, including vomiting, nausea, blurred vision, headache, blindness, seizures, coma, and nerve damage. In severe cases, it can even result in death.

According to the FDA, the following hand sanitizers were recently added to the agency’s full list, which can be found here:

Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol (No NDCs)

Hello Kitty by Sanrio Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 60599-802-00)

Klar and Danver Instant Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 33992-8010-1)

Modesa Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E (NDC: 60599-007-33)

The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer (NDCs: 60599-020-00; 60599-020-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

EskBiochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Grupo Insoma’s Hand Sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol (with multiple NDC numbers).

Transliquid Technologies’ Mystic Shield Protection Hand Sanitizer (with multiple NDC numbers).

Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV’s Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free (with multiple NDC numbers).

Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV’s Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer.

Tropicosmeticos SA de CV’s Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70% (with multiple NDC numbers).

For now, consumers should dispose of the recalled sanitizers and discontinue use immediately.

