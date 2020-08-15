Recall Issued for 200,000 Pounds of Meat Products Over Undeclared Allergens

The United States Department of Agriculture is recalling 200,000 pounds of certain Mr. Wok Foods products that may have been mislabeled.

The United States Department of Agriculture announced a recall for 200,000 pounds of Mr. Wok Foods branded meat and poultry earlier this week. Why? The agency is concerned that some of the products are mislabeled and contain undeclared allergies. For people with allergies, this could be a potentially life-threatening issue. According to the notice, the affected products may contain milk, wheat, soy, peanuts, and oysters. Additionally, Mr. Wok, a company based in Las Vegas, Nevada, “neglected to mention that there may be traces of MSG, sesame products and sulfites in the products.”

The problem was found during a routine inspection by the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service. A full list of the recalled items can be found here. Some of the affected products include the following frozen items:

Tempura Fried Chicken Nuggets

Tempura Fried Pork Nuggets

Kung Pao Chicken

Sliced Chicken Breast

Pork with Bulgogi Sauce

Pork with Moo Ping Flavor

Chicken Curry

Pork with Mushroom Shui May

Chicken Meatballs Buffalo

Sliced Beef

Chicken Fajita Strips

According to the notice, the recalled meat and poultry products were produced between August 6, 2019, and August 6, 2020. Fortunately, there have been no confirmed cases of people experiencing adverse reactions from consuming the products, according to the USDA. If you think you may be experiencing adverse reactions from consuming the products, contact your healthcare professional immediately. If you have additional questions or concerns, contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854).

