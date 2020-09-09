Recall Issued for 3 Types of Dog Food Over High Levels of Mold By-Product

Sunshine Mills is recalling certain types of dog food products that may contain elevated levels of aflatoxin.

Earlier this week, Sunshine Mills issued a voluntary recall of three types of dog food products over concerns they may contain high levels of aflatoxin. According to the Food and Drug Administration, aflatoxin “is a naturally occurring mold by-product and can be harmful to pets if consumed in significant quantities.” The recall includes Family Pet Meaty Cuts beef chicken & cheese flavors premium dog food, Heartland Farms grilled favorites beef chicken & cheese flavor, and Paws Happy Life butcher’s choice dog food. According to the notice, the products were sold in retail stores nationwide.

Fortunately, no illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection to the recalled products. In a statement about the recall, the FDA said:

“Pets that have consumed any of the recalled products and exhibit symptoms of illness including sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, or diarrhea should be seen by a veterinarian.”

The elevated aflatoxin levels were first discovered by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry during a routine sampling of the recalled products. For now, retailers are being asked to pull the affected dog food products from their inventory. Customers who purchased the products or have them in their homes should either toss them or return them for a refund.

Sources:

Three types of dog foods sold nationwide recalled over high levels of mold by-product

3 Types Of Dog Foods Sold Nationwide Recalled For High Levels Of Mold By-Product