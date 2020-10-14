Recall Issued for Certain Lots of Cottonelle Wipes Due to Potential Contamination

Kimberly-Clark recently issued a recall for certain lots of cottonelle wipes that may be contaminated with bacteria.

Earlier this week, a popular toiletry item was recalled over concerns it may contain harmful bacteria. According to the notice, the recall involves certain lots of Kimberly-Clark Cottonelle wet wipes that were sold nationwide. The notice furthers states that the bacteria may “cause infections in people.”

The popular wipes are marketed as having the “texture and the cleansing power of water to deliver long-lasting freshness.” According to Kimberly-Clark, the recalled products “include Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable wipes manufactured between February 7, 2020, and September 14, 2020.” They were sold at retailers throughout the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. Consumers can check to see if their package of wipes is included in the recall by checking the lot number here.

The bacteria that may be present in the wipes is Pluralibacter gergoviae. It is especially dangerous for people with weak immune systems or anyone with a “serious pre-existing condition,” according to the notice. The company stated:

“At this time there is a low rate of non-serious complaints, such as irritation and minor infection, reported for the affected wipes.”

Consumers with additional questions or concerns about the recall can call Kimberly-Clark at (800) 414-0165 Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT.

