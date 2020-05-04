Recall Issued for Certain Packages of RITZ Crackers Over Mislabeling Concerns

Mondelēz Global LLC is recalling certain family-sized packs of RITZ crackers that may be mislabeled.

Are you a fan of Ritz crackers? If so, this recall notice is for you. Earlier this week, Mondelēz Global LLC issued a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size (21.6 oz. carton). Why? Well, it turns out that in certain lots, the containers are mislabeled and are filled with peanut butter sandwich crackers instead of cheese sandwich crackers. This is a big deal because many people are allergic to peanut butter. In fact, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts “may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming the product.”

At the moment to recall only affects the RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size (21.6 oz. carton) product with the following ‘Best-by’ dates below:

Product Description Retail UPC Best When Used By Dates RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size (21.6 oz. carton) 0 44000 03826 7 18SEP20

20SEP20

28SEP20

29SEP20

30SEP20

01OCT20

02OCT20

(found on left side of carton)

The products were shipped nationwide. Fortunately, there have been no reports of illness or injury related to the affected product. For now, the company is working on taking corrective actions to ensure the mislabeling issue doesn’t happen again. If you or someone you know have questions or concerns about the recall, contact the company at 1-844-366-1171.

