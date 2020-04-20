Recall Issued for Certain Sausage Products Over Improper Inspections

Jowett Farms Corp., a Canadian company, is recalling thousands of pounds of pork that were not properly inspected upon entering the U.S.

If you’re a fan of sausages or brats, this recall is for you. Earlier this week, Jowett Farms Corp. of Canada issued a recall of more than 42,000 pounds of raw pork trimmings used to make a variety of sausage products. The recall was issued because the trimmings “were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States,” according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall states:

“The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products…FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away.”

The pork trimmings were imported back on April 2 and were used to make the following recalled products:

20-oz. plastic-wrapped tray packages containing sausage links of “Jewel-Osco Sheboygan Brand Bratwurst – Made in Illinois” with a sell-by date of 4/17/20.

20-oz. plastic-wrapped tray packages containing sausage links of “Jewel-Osco Mild Italian Sausage” with a sell-by date of 4/17/20.

20-oz. plastic-wrapped tray packages containing sausage links of “Jewel-Osco Hot Italian Sausage” with a sell-by date of 4/17/20.

All of the affected products have the establishment number ‘EST. 7779’ printed inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to retailers throughout Wisconsin and Illinois. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Thomas Jowett at 204-326-3252. Jowett is the operations manager for Jowett Farms Corp., at 204-326-3252.

