Recall Issued for Chicken Noodle Soup Over Undeclared Allergens

Canadian company Canyon Creek Soup Co. Ltd. issued a recall of certain batches of chicken soup products over undeclared allergens.

For many people living in colder climates, the Winter season is a time for soups and other warm, hearty meals. Unfortunately, one batch of soup was recently recalled due to undeclared allergens. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the recall involves chicken soup products produced by Canyon Creek Soup Co. Ltd., a Canadian company. However, the products were distributed exclusively in the United States and are being recalled because they may contain wheat and soy, which are both known allergens.

The specific products affected by the recall include “16-ounce cartons of H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE BUTTER CHICKEN SOUP with UPC 0 41220 79872 8.” According to the notice, the products were produced in January 2019 and are labeled with a ‘Best-by’ date of January 21, 2020. The notice further states:

“The products bear Canada establishment number ‘#422’ inside the Canada mark of inspection. These items were shipped to H-E-B retail stores in Texas.”

Fortunately, there haven’t been reports of consumers experiencing adverse reactions from consuming the recalled products. Despite that, officials said:

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Canyon Creek Soup Company at (888) 217-1246.

