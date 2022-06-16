Recall Issued for Children’s Allergy Medicine Amid Mold Concerns

A recall was recently announced for Allergy Bee Gone for Kids Nasal Swab Remedy that might contain high amounts of yeast and mold.

With allergy season upon us, families across the country are stocking up on allergy medications. Unfortunately, one of those medications was recently recalled. Earlier this week, a recall was announced for certain packages of Allergy Bee Gone for Kids Nasal Swab Remedy, a homeopathic allergy medicine for kids. Why? Apparently, the recalled lot might contain high amounts of mold and yeast, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said (FDA).

The affected allergy medicine was made by Buzzagogo, Inc. The issue was found during routine FDA testing. In addition to elevated levels of mold and yeast, the FDA testing also “showed that it possibly contained the bacteria Bacillus cereus.” According to the FDA, that particular bacteria “could cause life-threatening reactions in immunocompromised people.”

At the moment, the recall only includes lot #2006491. The products expire in August 2024 and the UPC is 860002022116. The products were shipped nationwide to retailers and retail distributors. Additionally, they were sold online at Amazon.com and the company’s website.

Since the recall announcement, Buzzagogo has been contacting customers via email and working on arrangements for replacements and returns. For now, customers who have the products in their homes should either throw them away or return them for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact the company at (800) 963-2861.

