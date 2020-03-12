Recall Issued for Enoki Mushrooms Linked to Latest Listeria Outbreak

Sun Hung Foods, Inc. is recalling certain Enoki mushroom products after the CDC and FDA linked the mushrooms to a listeria outbreak.

If you have enoki mushrooms in your refrigerator, you may want to toss them in the trash. Earlier this week, Sun Hung Foods, Inc. issued a recall for the mushrooms over fears the products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a potentially deadly illness. Already four people have died and 36 others have fallen ill in 17 states from the mushrooms. As a result, the CDC and FDA launched an investigation into the matter

According to the recall notice, the recalled enoki mushrooms are white with long stems and small caps. They were sold “in clear plastic bags with a green panel and are labeled as ‘Product of Korea.’” For now, the CDC is urging consumers not to eat the affected products. Instead, the mushrooms should be thrown away or returned for a refund. Additionally, it is also important to “wash and sanitize drawers or shelves in refrigerators where they were stored.”

Listeria can cause a serious and potentially fatal infection and is especially dangerous for young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and anyone with a compromised immune system. With the latest outbreak linked to the mushrooms, six pregnant women have already fallen ill, and two of them suffered miscarriages. Symptoms of listeria illness include fever, headaches, muscle stiffness, nausea, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. Typically symptoms begin to appear between one and four weeks after consuming contaminated food.

Sources:

Enoki mushrooms recalled after deadly listeria outbreak claims 4 lives

Outbreak of Listeria Infections Linked to Enoki Mushrooms