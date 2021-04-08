Recall Issued for Infant Bath Seat Over Drowning Concerns

The CPSC is recalling certain baby seats that may pose a drowning hazard.

Parents beware. A popular infant bath seat was recently recalled over concerns it does not meet safety requirements. Because of that, it may pose a drowning hazard.

The recall involves nearly 5,000 BATTOP foldable bath seats, model BB2206. They were sold on Amazon between July 2020 and October 2020 for $40. The seats are foldable and constructed from plastic “with white seats and blue, green or gray restraint bars.” They were manufactured by Dongguan Babycare Products Co. of Dongguan, China, and imported by BATTOP of China, according to the notice.

In the recall announcement, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said:

“The bath seats fail to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability, and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies.”

For now, parents who have the recalled seats are being urged not to use them. Instead, they should contact the company for a refund. Fortunately, the CPSC has yet to receive an injury report connected to the bath seat.

