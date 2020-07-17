Recall Issued for Replacement Harbor Freight Jack Stands

Harbor Freight recently expanded its recall of certain jack stands that may have a welding defect.

Back in May, Harbor Freight recalled about 1.7 million of its three and six-ton Pittsburgh jack stands. Now, the company just announced that a “portion of the three-ton jack stands intended to replace those recalled earlier this year have also been recalled.” Why? Well, apparently they have a welding defect. For now, customers with the affected jack stands should stop using them and contact the company for a refund or replacement.

According to the latest notice, the recall impacts three-ton steel jack stands with SKU 56373. The original recall involved jacks “sold under the Pittsburg brand name.” They are “identified by item numbers 56371 or 61196 on 3-ton models, and 61197 on 6-ton models.” They were recalled because the jacks “faced a heightened risk of collapsing under load.” When commenting on the latest recall, Eric Smidt, the owner and founder of Harbor Freight, issued the following statement:

“While we’ve dramatically grown our team of engineers and inspectors, and intensified our tests and inspections, I assure that the lessons learned from this will drive further improvement.”

