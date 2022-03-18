Reckitt, CPSC Issue Recall for Airborne Gummy Vitamins Over Safety Concerns

Reckitt and the CPSC recently announced a recall for certain lots of Airborne gummy vitamins that may pose a safety hazard.

With allergy season drawing near and the seasons beginning to change, many people are stocking up on allergy meds and immune-boosting vitamins. Unfortunately, one popular vitamin is being recalled. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), about 4 million bottles of Airborne Gummies are being recalled “because the cap may fly off and injure people when opened for the first time.”

The fruit-flavored vitamins were sold nationwide. When commenting on the matter, the manufacturer, Reckitt, noted “pressure can build up inside the bottles, causing the seal to pop off with significant force.” So far the company has received “70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the bottles, including 18 reports of minor injuries and one report of an eye injury that required medical attention.”

For now, consumers are being advised not to open the bottles. Instead, they can return the vitamins for a full refund. It’s important to note that already opened bottles are not part of the recall because once opened, “they would have released any pressure buildup and therefore no longer pose a hazard.”

The vitamins were sold nationwide at Costco, CVS, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Kroger, Sam’s Club, Walmart, and online at Amazon and www.schiffvitamins between May 2020 and February 2022. At the moment, the recall only includes the “63- and 75-count bottles of gummies sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange, and assorted fruit flavors.”

If you have questions or concerns about the recall, contact customer service at (888) 266-8003.

Sources:

Airborne Gummies recalled because caps may fly off bottles

63-count and 75-count Bottles of AIRBORNE® Gummies