Reckless Missouri Driver on Drugs Creates Hazard

Upon being pulled over, the driver was unable to comprehend commands from officer at the scene.

Republic Times – A man under the influence of drugs was arrested in April. He was driving a silver 2005 Chevrolet Colorado with Missouri plates. Police eventually had to deploy spike strips and were finally able to stop him.

Upon being pulled over, the driver was unable to comprehend commands from officer at the scene, appeared to be reaching for something inside the truck when officers broke out to a passenger window and administered a taser a subdue him. Police said there was a knife found near the driver’s seat of the truck in addition to a gun holster and a loaded 45-caliber magazine.

No gun was located inside the truck.

