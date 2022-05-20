Suspected DUI Driver Crashes into Family Killing 8-year old

Sheriff’s deputies arrested that person for possible DUI. The man’s wife has a fractured pelvis and now uses a wheelchair.

Anaheim, CA – A suspected drunken driver plowed into a family heading home from Disneyland, killing an 8-year-old and leaving his sister and mother hospitalized earlier this month.

The father of the 8-year old said his son and 12-year-old daughter were on their way home from Disneyland with their mom this weekend when investigators say another driver crashed into their car in the city of Walnut.

A DUI can cause issues beyond the wheel that could have been prevented. These types of accidents are typically more dangerous than those with cars. Due to the clumsy nature of DUIs, these types of accidents can become worse than in regular conditions. DUIs typically cause more damage than sober driving and they usually cause additional damage upon impact.

It’s suggested to do the following:

Remain calm and get to a safe place.

Call 9/11.

Document the collision with your smartphone with photos, videos, audio recordings, and more.

If you are severely injured, seek medical care.

Go to the hospital if medical care is needed.

Contact your health insurance provider.

Contact your auto insurance provider.

Contact an Anaheim, California DUI Attorney as soon as possible.

