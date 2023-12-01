Repeat Felon Sentenced to Over Thirteen Years in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking and Illegal Possession of Firearms and Glock Switches

According to court documents, on three separate occasions between April 17 and May 10, 2023, Phillip Bonds sold a total of approximately 364 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine to another individual.

INDIANAPOLIS- Phillip Bonds, 39, of Indianapolis, Indiana, has been sentenced to 160 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, on three separate occasions between April 17 and May 10, 2023, Phillip Bonds sold a total of approximately 364 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine to another individual.

On May 19, 2023, Drug Enforcement Administration agents executed a federal search warrant at Bonds’ home and found approximately 115 grams of methamphetamine and 70 grams of cocaine; 620 grams of marijuana; 10 firearms; ammunition; Glock switches and various drug cutting agents. In pleading guilty, Bonds admitted that he intended to sell the drugs he possessed.

Bonds is prohibited from legally possessing a firearm due to his three previous felony convictions for crimes related to illegally possessing guns and ammunition. At the time of his arrest on May 19, Bonds was on probation for the felony offense of Carrying a Handgun without a License in Marion County.

“Deadly weapons and deadly drugs lead to far too many tragedies for our families and in our neighborhoods,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers. “This defendant continued to illegally arm himself to the teeth, while pushing deadly poisons into our community with no regard for the people they harmed. Thanks to the hard work of the DEA, IMPD, and our federal prosecutor, he has been held accountable for his crimes. The federal prison sentence imposed here should serve as a warning to any who choose to menace our streets—serious crimes warrant serious consequences.”

The DEA and IMPD investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew P. Brookman. Judge Brookman also ordered that Bonds be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 4 years following his release from federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick G. Gibson, who prosecuted this case.