Ribbon Appoints Chelsea Ferrette as Associate General Counsel and Head of Legal

Ribbon, the homeownership company, today announced the appointment of Chelsea Ferrette as the company’s Associate General Counsel and Head of Legal. Ferrette will oversee Ribbon’s legal activities, informing strategic, financial and operational decision-making while maintaining compliance and corporate governance matters.

During her 20-year career, Ferrette has distinguished herself as a business-focused legal executive for hyper-growth SaaS companies and angel investor to female-founded startups. As an Associate at Cooley, Eversheds Sutherland and Lowenstein Sandler, she grew passionate about venture financing for minorities and holds extensive experience in representing and advising borrowers in forbearances, loan restructuring, amendments and modifications. She also specializes in private equity sponsors arranging secured and unsecured financing in connection with venture debt acquisition financing, recapitalization and working capital.

“Ribbon’s mission to make homeownership achievable and create equity in the real estate industry is something I align with personally and professionally,” said Ferrette. “It’s an honor to work for a company whose tech innovations fuel the future and growth of homeownership, and I’m thrilled to continue to build on the success we’ve had thus far.”

The addition of Ferrette comes on the heels of the company’s recent $150M Series C to drive expansion to half of the U.S. in 2023 and spur further investment in the home transaction experience. Ribbon currently operates in six states, including Florida, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. For more information, visit www.ribbonhome.com.