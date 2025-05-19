Richard S. Loudermilk Joins Shumaker, Bolstering Litigation and Disputes Service Line with Deep Asset Recovery Experience 

Rich’s practice is distinguished by his comprehensive approach to asset recovery and his nuanced understanding of the legal landscape surrounding debt collection.

SARASOTA, FL — Richard S. Loudermilk has rejoined Shumaker as Senior Counsel, bringing with him nearly 30 years of experience navigating all phases of the asset recovery process. Rich was previously a partner in Shumaker’s Litigation group from 2009 to 2011, after which he left to open his own practice focused primarily on creditors’ rights and asset recovery. His return enhances the capabilities of Shumaker’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line, further strengthening the firm’s ability to guide clients through complex financial and regulatory challenges.

Rich’s practice is distinguished by his comprehensive approach to asset recovery and his nuanced understanding of the legal landscape surrounding debt collection. Since 1997, he has advised clients ranging from financial institutions and manufacturers to mortgage holders, debt purchasers, and collection agencies. His work spans the full lifecycle of recovery—from pre-suit negotiations and litigation to post-judgment collection efforts.

In addition to his litigation experience, Rich has served as trusted counsel to collection agencies and debt buyers, providing strategic guidance on regulatory compliance and risk management. His knowledge of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), and a wide range of state and federal consumer protection statutes positions him as a key resource for clients operating in heavily regulated environments.

“Rich’s deep understanding of asset recovery law and his strategic insight into debt-related litigation will bring tremendous value to our clients,” said Meghan Serrano, Partner and Litigation and Disputes National Service Line Leader at Shumaker. “We are thrilled to welcome him back to the team.”

A frequent speaker at industry seminars, Rich is known for sharing timely insights on debt collection trends and evolving legal standards with clients and peers alike.

