Ringleader of Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy Sentenced to Life, Co-Conspirators to a Total of More than 100 Years

INDIANAPOLIS – Keith J. Jones, a/k/a Keybo, 57, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Kevin M. Backstrom, 58, of Los Angeles California have been sentenced to prison following their 2023 trial convictions for their parts in an Indianapolis fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine trafficking organization.

Jones was sentenced to life in federal prison after a federal jury convicted him of engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, nine substantive drug trafficking counts, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Backstrom was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after a federal jury convicted him of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

According to court documents and evidence introduced at trial, Jones was the leader of a drug trafficking organization that distributed at least 300 pounds of methamphetamine, 20 kilograms of fentanyl, and 50 kilograms of cocaine in the Indianapolis area from September 20, 2020, through July 21, 2022. Backstrom was the Los Angeles-based drug supplier for the organization.

The investigation resulted in the indictment and conviction of twenty-two defendants for their roles in the organization’s drug trafficking activity.

“Drug overdose deaths touch every Hoosier—our families, our friends, our children. These tragedies are overwhelmingly driven by trafficking of fentanyl and other deadly opioids,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Fentanyl is concealed in everything from fake pharmaceuticals to rainbow candy-colored pills, and even within other controlled substances like methamphetamine. If you are pushing this poison, take notice that our office is working every day with federal, state, and local law enforcement to reduce the supply of these deadly drugs and put you in federal prison, potentially for life.”

“The primary goal of law enforcement is to make our communities safer for all of us,” stated Daryl S. McCormick, Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Columbus Field Division. “ATF will continue to work with our partners to take the poison of drugs off the street and end the violent crime that comes with it.”

“Fentanyl and the other dangerous drugs trafficked by these individuals pose a grave threat to public safety,” said Justin Campbell, Special Agent in Charge, IRS:CI Chicago Field Office. “The sentencing of these individuals is evidence of the whole of government approach to safeguarding our communities from the scourge of illicit drugs. Through our collective efforts, IRS Criminal Investigation, along with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, will continue pooling our resources, expertise, and intelligence, to disrupt drug trafficking networks at every level—from production to distribution to the financial methods they use to launder their illicit proceeds.”

“DEA remains committed to working each and every day with our state and local partners and utilizing our resources to conduct the highest level of investigations and will continue to dismantle violent drug trafficking organizations. The fentanyl crisis plaguing our communities is real and effects Hoosiers and their families every day,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge J. Michael Gannon. “When individuals like Mr. Jones and Mr. Backstrom deal multi-kilogram quantities of fentanyl, cocaine and multi hundred-pound quantities of methamphetamine, they must be held accountable for their actions. The life sentence of Mr. Jones and the 30-year sentence of Mr. Backstrom should serve as a warning to individuals dealing lethal drugs.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, IRS Criminal Investigation, Indianapolis Metropolitan Drug Task Force, and the Hamilton-Boone County Drug Task Force investigated this case, with valuable assistance provided by the FBI, Indiana State Police, Beech Grove Police Department, Lawrence Police Department. This case is part of the Indiana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant United States Attorneys Brad Blackington and Kelsey L. Massa, who prosecuted this case.

This case was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.